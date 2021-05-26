Head-To-Head Contrast: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Grow Capital alerts:

This table compares Grow Capital and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -18.62% N/A -79.79% Computer Task Group 2.13% 10.54% 4.62%

43.8% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grow Capital and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.95 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.41 $7.64 million $0.52 18.96

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. The company provides IT and other staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was Incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.