Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $8.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.