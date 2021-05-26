Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

SHC stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 63.16.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

