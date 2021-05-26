FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.82. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 1,465 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $779.53 million, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $12,586,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.