Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Alcoa stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Alcoa has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

