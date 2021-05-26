Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $71.68. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 3,428 shares changing hands.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.