Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

