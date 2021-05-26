Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.00

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 6760155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £957.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

