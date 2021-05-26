YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.02

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 4533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,924 shares of company stock worth $7,611,447. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

