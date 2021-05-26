US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

