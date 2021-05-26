Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MIME stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mimecast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

