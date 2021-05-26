Comerica Bank Sells 774 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $820.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

