US Bancorp DE Sells 131,345 Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.