Comerica Bank Sells 1,925 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.