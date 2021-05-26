Comerica Bank Has $814,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AHH stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

