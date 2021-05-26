Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

