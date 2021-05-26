Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.