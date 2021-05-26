Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

