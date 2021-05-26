Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Cincinnati Bell worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

