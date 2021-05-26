Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 803,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,814,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

