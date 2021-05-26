US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,649 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Foods were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

