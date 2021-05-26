ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 159,925 Shares

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 159,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARYA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 706,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

