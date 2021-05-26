Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

