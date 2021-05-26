Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,019,855 shares of company stock worth $9,270,667. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

