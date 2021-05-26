Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $594.95 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.24 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.05. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

