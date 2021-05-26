US Bancorp DE Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

