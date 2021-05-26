PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

