Gary Merrill Sells 14,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

