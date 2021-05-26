Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $289.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.76 and its 200 day moving average is $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.