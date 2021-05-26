Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.