Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.81.

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.01. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

