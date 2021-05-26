American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. American Axle is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. The company projects full-year 2021 revenues in the range of $5.3-$5.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $850-$925 million, higher than the $4.71 billion and $719.8 million, respectively, recorded in 2020. Moreover, the focus on cost discipline is likely to offer some respite to the company amid coronavirus-induced financial crisis. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $476,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $2,386,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

