12,040 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 338,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ambev by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 897,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ambev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Ambev stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.