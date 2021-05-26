Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $195,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,739 shares of company stock worth $1,210,870. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CRY stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

