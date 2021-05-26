Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.