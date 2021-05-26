Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $113,000 Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of KemPharm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPH opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.35. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

