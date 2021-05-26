Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 83,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $719.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

