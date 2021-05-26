OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,212,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $59,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

