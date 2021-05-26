Macquarie Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

PATH stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

