NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $58,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

