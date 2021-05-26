SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of SEI Investments worth $59,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 570,813 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

