Financial Survey: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ServiceSource International and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 5 16 0 2.61

ServiceSource International currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $164.36, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceSource International and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.61 -$18.54 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.44 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -270.88

ServiceSource International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -11.31% -11.75% -5.73% Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

Volatility & Risk

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats ServiceSource International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

