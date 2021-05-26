Financial Analysis: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) versus Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ellington Financial and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential downside of 12.90%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 7.36 $25.00 million $1.63 11.53 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 570.75 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 172.10% 9.43% 2.09% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Gadsden Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

