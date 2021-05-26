Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

