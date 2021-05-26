Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $58,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

