Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $145,000 in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $2,055,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.