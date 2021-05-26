BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

