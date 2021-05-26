Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Royal Gold worth $61,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

