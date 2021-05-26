Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.31 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $60,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

