Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

